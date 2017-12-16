Jharkhand coal scam: Former CM Madhu Koda sentenced to 3-year in prison

The special CBI court in Delhi on Saturday sentenced three years imprisonment to former Jharkhand CM Madhu Koda and imposed fine of Rs 25 lakh in coal scam case. He was convicted in a case pertaining to irregularities in allocation of Rajhara North coal block in Jharkhand to the Kolkata-based firm VISUL.

Also, two months statutory interim bail has been granted to Madhu Koda and three others to appeal in the High Court, reported ANI.

Former Jharkhand chief secretary A K Basu and Vijay Joshi, a close aide of the then chief minister, were also awarded jail term of three years for indulging in corrupt practices and hatching criminal conspiracy in allocation of Rajhara North coal block in Jharkhand to a Kolkata-based private company, Vini Iron and Steel Udyog Ltd (VISUL).

The convicts were tried for offences under sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) read with 420 (cheating) and 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servants) of the IPC and under provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act.

The CBI had sought maximum punishment for Madhu Koda. Special Judge Bharat Parashar heard the arguments from the probe agency and convicts Koda, Gupta, ex-Jharkhand chief secretary A K Basu, Koda's close aide Vijay Joshi and the company Vini Iron and Steel Udyog Ltd (VISUL).

(With agency inputs)