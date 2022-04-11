Jharkhand cable car accident: 2 dead, IAF pressed into service

One should not wear mask too much, Covid third wave is not dangerous: Congress MLA

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Ranchi, Apr 11: Two people were killed and several others injured after cable cars in a ropeway collided with each at the Trikut Hills close to the Baba Baidyanath Tempe at Deodhar district in Jharkhand.

Officials launched an operation to rescue the 48 people who were stuck n the cable card. An Indian Air Force chopper was also pressed into service. The incident appeared to have occurred due to a technical snag resulting in the collision. However the exact cause is still being ascertained.

Deoghar Deputy Commissioner, Manjunath Bhajantri said that the local villagers were assisting the National Disaster Response Force. "The situation is completely under control. Some people are still stuck in the cable cars in the ropeway, and they are being rescued. All tourists are being evacuated safely," the DC said.

The Tikrut ropeway is the highest vertical ropeway in India. It is situated around 20 kilometres from the Baba Baidyanath Temple and is around 766 metres long while the hill is 392 metres high. Four people can sit in each of the 25 cabins in the ropeway.

Story first published: Monday, April 11, 2022, 13:04 [IST]