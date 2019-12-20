Jharkhand assembly polls 2019 Updates: 71.69% voter turnout recorded in the 5th phase
Ranchi, Dec 20: Polling is underway for the fifth and final phase of Assembly elections in Jharkhand. The fifth and final phase of polling in 16 assembly constituencies ended peacefully on Friday and an estimated 71.69 per cent of the 40.05 lakh voters exercised their franchise. Voting took place for 16 constituencies spread over Sahebganj, Pakur, Dumka, Jamtara, Deoghar and Godda districts of Santhal Pargana region in this phase.
Polling is being held in 16 assembly constituencies amidst tight security. Counting of votes will take place on December 23 2019.
Jharkhand: A Divyang voter was greeted after casting his vote at Mahagama assembly constituency in Godda district.
An estimated over 12 percent voting was recorded till 9 am during the fifth and final phase of Assembly Elections
📸:K K Lal,Patna pic.twitter.com/6q9qT6kShv
People queued up to exercise their rights in 5th & final phase of #JharkhandElection2019 . Polling is going on in 16 constituencies on last day. Pic from Pakur assembly constituency.
पहली बार वोट करने जा रहे युवाओं से अपील है कि बड़ी संख्या में वोट करने जाएं।
झूठ- फरेब की राजनीति करने वालों, भ्रष्टाचार और परिवारवाद को बढ़ावा देने वालों को करारा जवाब दीजिए।
झारखण्ड की समृद्धि के लिए वोट करें।#PehleMatdanPhirJalpan