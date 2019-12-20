  • search
Trending Jharkhand Exit Poll Flashback 2019 Unnao Rape Case
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Jharkhand assembly polls 2019 Updates: 71.69% voter turnout recorded in the 5th phase

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Ranchi, Dec 20: Polling is underway for the fifth and final phase of Assembly elections in Jharkhand. The fifth and final phase of polling in 16 assembly constituencies ended peacefully on Friday and an estimated 71.69 per cent of the 40.05 lakh voters exercised their franchise. Voting took place for 16 constituencies spread over Sahebganj, Pakur, Dumka, Jamtara, Deoghar and Godda districts of Santhal Pargana region in this phase.

    Jharkhand assembly polls 2019 LIVE: JMM leader accuses CM of making objectionable comments

    Polling is being held in 16 assembly constituencies amidst tight security. Counting of votes will take place on December 23 2019.

    Stay tuned for LIVE updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    6:36 PM, 20 Dec
    In 2014, Louis Marandi had defeated JMM working president Hemant Soren in assembly elections.
    6:19 PM, 20 Dec
    BJP candidate as well as State Agriculture Minister Randhir Singh is seeking re-election from Sarath constituency.
    6:09 PM, 20 Dec
    Nearly, 396 polling stations in Jharkhand have been marked critical and 208 are sensitive out of the 5,389 polling stations.
    4:35 PM, 20 Dec
    An estimated 62.77 percent of over 40 lakh voters exercised their franchise till 3 pm.
    4:35 PM, 20 Dec
    Voting ended at 3 pm in five constituencies while it will conclude at 5 pm in the remaining seats.
    2:36 PM, 20 Dec
    Around 49.01 per cent of over 40 lakh voters exercised their franchise till 1 pm on Friday in the fifth and final phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections, Election Commission (EC) officials said.
    12:43 PM, 20 Dec
    Long queues were seen before polling stations in the 16 constituencies with voters braving minimum temperatures hovering between 6.6 degrees Celsius and 10 degrees Celsius.
    12:06 PM, 20 Dec
    28.24% voter turnout has been reported till 11 am in 16 seats that went to poll today.
    11:35 AM, 20 Dec
    Out of 237 candidates contesting in the fifth phase of voting in Jharkhand Assembly election, 29 are women. This amounts to 12 percent candidature.
    11:10 AM, 20 Dec
    A Divyang voter was greeted after casting his vote at Mahagama assembly constituency in Godda district.
    10:57 AM, 20 Dec
    Here are Jharkhand’s 10 bellwether seats:
    Rajmahal (Sahebganj district), Dumka (Dumka), Tundi (Dhanbad), Ghatsila (East Singhbhum), Potka (East Singhbhum), Jugsalai (East Singhbhum), Gumla (Gumla), Simdega (Simdega), Lohardaga (Lohardaga) and Manika (Latehar)
    10:56 AM, 20 Dec
    It is learnt that Raghubar Das is the only chief minister in Jharkhand’s history to have completed a tenure in office. This means that governments in the state have changed frequently even as the Assembly polls were held only every five years.
    10:55 AM, 20 Dec
    While there is no scientific basis to this, bellwether constituencies usually act as a marker for the final results.
    10:55 AM, 20 Dec
    What is a bellwether seat?
    A constituency that votes for the political party which eventually forms the government is called a bellwether seat.
    10:52 AM, 20 Dec
    Implementation of the National Register of Citizens is one of the key poll promises of the BJP in the election. Both Modi and Shah have been vocal about the issue in different election meetings.
    10:52 AM, 20 Dec
    In 2014, the BJP had won seven seats, while the JMM clung on to six seats. Three seats were won by the Congress, while the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik), led by former Chief Minister Babulal Marandi, captured two seats. Five years down the line, the scenario has changed. The JMM and the Congress, which fought separately, have joined hands this time. The JVM has since lost the steam.
    10:46 AM, 20 Dec
    State Women and Child Development Minister Louis Marandi is contesting against JMM's working president and former chief minister Hemant Soren from Dumka. Louis Marandi had defeated Soren in the 2014 assembly elections.
    10:36 AM, 20 Dec
    Women and men were seen waiting in queues outside the polling booths to exercise their franchise, braving the December cold.
    10:18 AM, 20 Dec
    Constituency wise the polling percentage
    Rajmahal 11.07 per cent, Borio (ST) 10.62 per cent, Barhet (ST) 10.83 per cent, Littipada (ST) 13.10 per cent, Pakur 14.30 per cent, Maheshpur (ST) 15.77 per cent, Shikaripada (ST) 8.59 per cent, Nala 12.13 per cent, Jamtara 9.80 per cent, Dumka (ST) 9.70 per cent, Jama (ST) 7.80 per cent, Jarmundi 10.20 per cent, Sarath 11.59 per cent, Poriyahaat 14.52 per cent, Godda 13.93 per cent and Mahgama 15.79 per cent. Polling on Borio, Barhet, Littipada, Maheshpur and Shikaripada will end at 1500hrs, while on the remaining 11 seats voting will end at 5pm.
    10:18 AM, 20 Dec
    Among the constituencies, Mahgama has recorded the maximum voter turnout of 15.79 per cent, while Jama saw minimum voter turnout of 7.80 per cent.
    10:13 AM, 20 Dec
    An average voter turnout of 12.01 per cent has been recorded in the first two hours of the polls (till 9am) in the 16 seats of Santhal Pargana division where voting is currently on in the last and penultimate phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections.
    10:08 AM, 20 Dec
    Visuals from Pakur assembly constituency
    10:07 AM, 20 Dec
    The 'Jharkhand Pradesh Sadhu Sant Samaj' on Thursday condemned former chief minister and JMM working president Hemant Sorens remarks on saffron robes. The samaj demanded an apology from Soren for hurting the feelings of Hindus.
    8:49 AM, 20 Dec
    Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Twitter wrote,''I appeal to all the first-time voters to come out and vote in large numbers. Vote for the prosperity of Jharkhand.''
    8:48 AM, 20 Dec
    BJP candidate and Jharkhand Agriculture Minister Randhir Singh is seeking re-election from Sarath.
    8:34 AM, 20 Dec
    Candidates of the Bahujan Samaj Party, Lok Jan Shakti Party, AJSU Party and the Left are also in the fray.
    8:34 AM, 20 Dec
    The Babulal Marandi-headed Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) has also fielded candidates in this round.
    8:33 AM, 20 Dec
    The JMM-Congress-RJD alliance has fielded candidates from all 16 constituencies. While the JMM has fielded nominees in 11 constituencies, the Congress and the RJD are contesting from four and one segments, respectively.
    8:26 AM, 20 Dec
    The BJP, which is contesting on all 16 seats in this final phase, has fielded sitting MLAs Ashok Kumar Bhagat, Anant Ojha and Amit Mandal from Mahagama, Rajmahal and Godda assembly constituencies, respectively.
    8:10 AM, 20 Dec
    PM Modi has appealed to the voters of Jharkhand to come out and cast their ballots in large numbers.
    READ MORE

    More JHARKHAND ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2019 News

    Read more about:

    jharkhand assembly elections 2019 jharkhand

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue