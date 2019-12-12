News India live

Jharkhand Assembly Election UPDATES: 61.19 per cent voter turnout in third phase

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Ranchi, Dec 12: Over 61 per cent voter turnout was recorded at the end of third-phase elections, in which 17 assembly seats of Jharkhand went to polls on Thursday.

Amid tight security, 61.19 per cent of 56,18,267 voters exercised their franchise in the 17 seats across eight districts. While polling at Ranchi, Hatia, Kanke, Barkatha and Ramgarh seats ended at 5 pm, voting in rest of the constituencies ended at 3 pm

The five-phase assembly elections to the 81-member House began on November 30 and will end on December 20.

61 per cent voter turnout was recorded at the end of third-phase elections. Jharkhand Assembly Election, 57.12% voters turnout in 3rd phase till 3 pm. 137(44%) candidates have declared their age to be between 25 to 40 years while 143 (46%) candidates have declared their age to be between 41 to 60 years. There are 25(8%) candidates who have declared their age to be between 61 to 80 years. 3 candidates have not declared their age while one candidate has declared his age below 25 years. Jharkhand: Mahendra Singh Dhoni leaves after casting his vote at a polling station in Ranchi. #JharkhandAssemblyPolls pic.twitter.com/V8UXJbXn6s — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2019 Mahendra Singh Dhoni casts his vote at a polling station in Ranchi. 32(10%) female candidates are contesting in the Jharkhand assembly election Phase III. 148 (48%) candidates have declared their educational qualification to be between 5th and 12th standard, while 140 (45%)candidates have declared having an educational qualification of graduate or above. 1 candidate has declared his education just Illiterate and 14 candidates declared themselves as literate. 10 candidates have declared cases related to crime against women such as assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty (IPC Section-354) and word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman (IPC Section-509). Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a rally in Dhanbad said that the people across the country have faith on BJP as the party delivers on its promises. 45.14% voters turnout in 3rd phase till 1 pm. Nuns and sisters from a church stood in a queue to cast their votes during the third phase in Ranchi. Senior Congress leader Subodh Kant Sahay shows his inked finger after casting his vote during the third phase of Jharkhand Assembly Elections, in Ranchi. Former union minister Yashwant Sinha filed his vote from Hazaribagh. The average of assets per candidate contesting in the Jharkhand Assembly Elections Phase III is Rs 1.24 crores. According to the report by Association for Democratic Reforms out of the 309 candidates, 77(25%) are crorepatis. 62(20%) candidates have declared serious criminal cases against themselves. Out of 309 candidates analyzed, 91 (29%) candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves. ITBP personnel securing polling booths, assisting authorities and helping divyangs in Ramgarh during 3rd phase of voting today. BJP pledged job for at least one member of every below-poverty-line (BPL) family, if re-elected to power in the state. Out of 221 candidates analysed, 75 (34 per cent) candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves says a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms. The voter turnout in the parts of Jharkhand till 9 am are- Kodarma- 10.2%, Barkatha- 15%, Ramgarh- 14.22%, Barhi- 13.08%, Mandu- 14.2%, Hazaribag- 10.27%, Simaria- 13.77%, Gomia- 13.02%, Bermo- 12.75%, Ranchi- 10.64%, Hatia- 11.4%. There have been reports of booth no- 114 in Dhanwar assembly seat going without electricity. Large number of old age voters exercise their right of franchise in Bokaro assembly constituency. Samri Devi files her vote at Booth No- 428 in Hazaribag at the age of 110. Former Union Minister and BJP MP Jayant Sinha at a polling booth in Hazaribagh to cast his vote. Polling is underway in 17 constituencies in the state for the third phase of elections. #JharkhandAssemblyElections: People queue up to cast their votes at a polling station in Bokaro during the third phase of voting for assembly elections. pic.twitter.com/5u9mMgl0cI — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2019 People queue up to cast their votes at a polling station in Bokaro during the third phase of voting for assembly elections. A woman after casting her vote at a polling booth in St. Anne's School in Ranchi. #JharkhandAssemblyPolls pic.twitter.com/BPWnclIGVF — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2019 A woman after casting her vote at a polling booth in St. Anne's School in Ranchi. The third phase of Jharkhand polls will take place today. Urging all those whose seats go to the polls today to vote in large numbers. I particularly urge my young friends to vote, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet. Voting has begun for 17 constituencies in the third phase of the Jharkhand elections. There is heavy security ahead of polling. We have made elaborate security arrangements, Mayur Patel, Superintendent of Police, Hazaribagh said. The 81 member Jharkhand assembly, is undergoing polling in five phases. The fourth phase of the elections would begin on December 16, while the last phase will be held on December 20. Counting of votes will take place on December 20.

