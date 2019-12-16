  • search
Citizenship Bill Flashback 2019 Jharkhand Assembly Polls
    Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019 Updates: Estimated 62% voter turnout recorded till 5 pm

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Ranchi, Dec 16: An estimated 62 per cent of voter turnout was recorded till 5 pm in the fourth phase of the Jharkhand Assembly election in 15 constituencies on Monday. Voting ended at 3 pm at Jamua, Bagodar, Giridih, Dumri and Tundi seats while the process complete process of voting ended at 5 pm in the remaining constituencies.

    Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019 LIVE: Voting underway; PM Modi urges people to vote

    Stay tuned for LIVE updates:

    6:57 PM, 16 Dec
    It is estimated 62 percent voter turnout was recorded till 5 pm.
    5:47 PM, 16 Dec
    An elderly man died of a suspected heart attack while standing in a queue to cast his vote in Dumri assembly constituency in Bokaro district.
    4:37 PM, 16 Dec
    The families of prominent Maoists and the victims of Naxal violence were among those who exercised their democratic right.
    4:37 PM, 16 Dec
    Voters turned out in large numbers in Tundi, Sindri constituencies of Dhanbad and Pirtand block in Giridih seat defying banners and wall paintings put up by suspected Naxals asking the electorate to boycott polls.
    4:37 PM, 16 Dec
    Voting ended at 3 pm at Jamua, Bagodar, Giridih, Dumri and Tundi seats while the process will end at 5 pm in the remaining constituencies.
    4:36 PM, 16 Dec
    56.02 per cent polling recorded till 3 pm
    3:16 PM, 16 Dec
    Addressing the rally, BJP president Amit Shah said that the BJP inits manifesto has promised quote for backwards, without reducing quote of Dalits and Tribals.
    3:16 PM, 16 Dec
    When Rahul Gandhi and his party leaders ask why the BJP leaders peak of the Kashmir issue in Jharkhand, they forget that a lot of youth have laid down their lives as part of BSF and CRPF for Kashmir, says Amit Shah
    2:58 PM, 16 Dec
    A first-time voter and her relatives show their inked finger after casting votes during the fourth phase.
    2:52 PM, 16 Dec
    Meanwhile, Amit Shah in Pakur said,''Supreme Court has given its verdict. Now, within 4 months a sky-high temple of Lord Ram will be built in Ayodhya.''
    2:23 PM, 16 Dec
    BJP president Amit Shah, speaks at atrally in Pakur. Lists a number of achievements by the centre and state governments
    2:07 PM, 16 Dec
    A total of 47,85,009 voters, including 22,44,134 women and 81 third-gender people, are eligible to decide the fate of 221 nominees in this phase.
    2:07 PM, 16 Dec
    Meanwhile, voters at booth numbers 50 and 51 in Jamua constitutency of Giridih district, told reporters that they were not willing to vote due to "lack" of development in the area.
    2:07 PM, 16 Dec
    Voting will end at 3 pm at Jamua, Bagodar, Giridih, Dumri and Tundi while the exercise will continue till 5 pm in the remaining seats, they said.
    2:06 PM, 16 Dec
    An estimated 44.65 per cent of over 47 lakh electorate cast their votes till 1 pm Monday in the fourth phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections in 15 constituencies, Election Commission (EC) officials said. Polling, which began at 7 am, is going on peacefully in the constituencies spread over Giridih, Deoghar, Dhanbad and Bokaro districts, they said.
    2:06 PM, 16 Dec
    44.74% voter turnout recorded till 1pm in fourth phase of Jharkhand assembly elections.
    11:10 AM, 16 Dec
    Meanwhile, EC has sought a report from election authorities in Jharkhand over the "Rape in India" remark of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made at a rally in the state last week.
    11:10 AM, 16 Dec
    In 2014, JMM and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) had contested as an alliance, while the Congress and the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM) had fought independently.
    10:06 AM, 16 Dec
    11.85% voting till 9 am in the fourth phase of polling in Jharkhand.
    9:25 AM, 16 Dec
    Voting underway in Dhanbad constituency
    7:59 AM, 16 Dec
    As the fourth phase polling for Jharkhand Assembly election is underway, PM Modi urged voters to cast their votes. He took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Today is voting for the fourth phase of Jharkhand Assembly Polls. I appeal to all the voters to cast their votes and participate in this festival of democracy."
    7:02 AM, 16 Dec
    Polling has begun across the 15 constituencies in Jharkhand.
    6:57 AM, 16 Dec
    There are 75 candidates with pending criminal cases, who will be fighting phase 4 of the Jharkhand elections.
    6:57 AM, 16 Dec
    Out of 221 candidates analysed, 75 (34 per cent) candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves says a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.
    6:56 AM, 16 Dec
    Candidates with Serious Criminal Cases: 48(22 per cent) candidates have declared serious criminal cases against themselves.
    6:56 AM, 16 Dec
    Party wise Candidates with Criminal Cases: Among the major parties, 8(53 per cent) out of 15 candidates analysed from BJP, 7(47 per cent) out of 15 candidates analysed from JVM(P), 4(31 per cent) out of 13 candidates analysed from BSP and 6(50 per cent) out of 12 candidates analysed from AJSU party have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.
    6:53 AM, 16 Dec
    Party wise Candidates with Serious Criminal Cases: Among the major parties, 5(33 per cent) out of 15 candidates analysed from BJP, 4(27 per cent) out of 15 candidates analysed from JVM(P), 1(8 per cent) out of 13 candidates analysed from BSP and 5(42 per cent) out of 12 candidates analysed from AJSU party have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.
    6:52 AM, 16 Dec
    Candidates with declared cases related to crime against women: 4 candidates have declared cases related to crime against women such as assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty (IPC Section-354) and word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman (IPC Section-509).
    6:47 AM, 16 Dec
    Candidates with declared cases related to murder: 2 candidates have declared cases related to murder (IPC Section-302) against themselves.
    6:46 AM, 16 Dec
    Candidates with declared cases related to attempt to murder: 16 candidates have declared cases related to Attempt to murder (IPC Section-307) against themselves.
