Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019 Updates: Estimated 62% voter turnout recorded till 5 pm
Ranchi, Dec 16: An estimated 62 per cent of voter turnout was recorded till 5 pm in the fourth phase of the Jharkhand Assembly election in 15 constituencies on Monday. Voting ended at 3 pm at Jamua, Bagodar, Giridih, Dumri and Tundi seats while the process complete process of voting ended at 5 pm in the remaining constituencies.
An estimated 44.65 per cent of over 47 lakh electorate cast their votes till 1 pm Monday in the fourth phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections in 15 constituencies, Election Commission (EC) officials said. Polling, which began at 7 am, is going on peacefully in the constituencies spread over Giridih, Deoghar, Dhanbad and Bokaro districts, they said.
Visuals from a polling booth in Dhanbad as voting for the fourth phase of #JharkhandElection2019 begins. Fifteen constituencies of the state are undergoing polling today. pic.twitter.com/aVB6IwADQN— ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2019
Voting underway in Dhanbad constituency
झारखंड विधानसभा चुनाव में आज चौथे दौर के लिए मतदान है। सभी मतदाताओं से मेरा निवेदन है कि वे अपना वोट अवश्य डालें और लोकतंत्र के इस पावन पर्व के भागीदार बनें।— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 16, 2019
As the fourth phase polling for Jharkhand Assembly election is underway, PM Modi urged voters to cast their votes. He took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Today is voting for the fourth phase of Jharkhand Assembly Polls. I appeal to all the voters to cast their votes and participate in this festival of democracy."
Party wise Candidates with Criminal Cases: Among the major parties, 8(53 per cent) out of 15 candidates analysed from BJP, 7(47 per cent) out of 15 candidates analysed from JVM(P), 4(31 per cent) out of 13 candidates analysed from BSP and 6(50 per cent) out of 12 candidates analysed from AJSU party have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.
Party wise Candidates with Serious Criminal Cases: Among the major parties, 5(33 per cent) out of 15 candidates analysed from BJP, 4(27 per cent) out of 15 candidates analysed from JVM(P), 1(8 per cent) out of 13 candidates analysed from BSP and 5(42 per cent) out of 12 candidates analysed from AJSU party have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.
Candidates with declared cases related to crime against women: 4 candidates have declared cases related to crime against women such as assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty (IPC Section-354) and word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman (IPC Section-509).
