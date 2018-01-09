Jet Airways sacks 2 pilots involved in mid-air fight inside cockpit on London-Mumbai flight

Posted By: PTI
Jet Airways has sacked the two senior pilots who were involved in a mid-air brawl while operating London-Mumbai flight on January 1.

Image for representation only
A senior pilot had allegedly slapped a female commander during the flight and following the incident the two were grounded by the airline.

"Consequent to the review of the events on board Flight 9W 119 London-Mumbai of January 1, 2018, Jet Airways has terminated services of both the cockpit crew with immediate effect," a Jet Airways spokesperson said in a statement on Tuesday.

Aviation regulator DGCA has already suspended the flying licence of the male pilot.

About the incident, the spokesperson last week had said there was a "misunderstanding" between the cockpit crew and the same was "resolved amicably" and "quickly".

Story first published: Tuesday, January 9, 2018, 16:57 [IST]
