JeM’s lackey who plotted attacks in Delhi, Jammu booked by NIA

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 03: The National Investigation has registered a case against a terror outfit, Lashker-e-Mustafa, which works for the proscribed terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad.

The outfit, according to the NIA was planning on carrying out terror acts at the behest of the JeM in the Jammu area with the aim of threatening the sovereignty, integrity and security of India.

The arrested accused Hidayat-ullah Malik is the chief of Lashker-e-Mustafa. During searches conducted, one hand grenade, 3 magazines and 28 rounds with other incriminating material were recovered from his possession.

Maal-e-Ganimat: 11 JMB operatives charged for dacoity intended to raise terror funds

Hidayat-ullah Malik had done reconnaissance of many security installations in Jammu and Delhi in 2018 and 2019 for carrying out terror attacks. He has been associated with other terror groups in past and has furthered subversive and terror activities in Kashmir valley.

The terror group had also committed a daylight Bank robbery in which to Sixty (60) Lakh Rupees were looted from JK Bank, Main Branch Shopian in November 2020.