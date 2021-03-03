YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    JeM’s lackey who plotted attacks in Delhi, Jammu booked by NIA

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 03: The National Investigation has registered a case against a terror outfit, Lashker-e-Mustafa, which works for the proscribed terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad.

    The outfit, according to the NIA was planning on carrying out terror acts at the behest of the JeM in the Jammu area with the aim of threatening the sovereignty, integrity and security of India.

    Hidayat-ullah Malik
    File Photo of Hidayat-ullah Malik

    The arrested accused Hidayat-ullah Malik is the chief of Lashker-e-Mustafa. During searches conducted, one hand grenade, 3 magazines and 28 rounds with other incriminating material were recovered from his possession.

    Maal-e-Ganimat: 11 JMB operatives charged for dacoity intended to raise terror funds

    Hidayat-ullah Malik had done reconnaissance of many security installations in Jammu and Delhi in 2018 and 2019 for carrying out terror attacks. He has been associated with other terror groups in past and has furthered subversive and terror activities in Kashmir valley.

    The terror group had also committed a daylight Bank robbery in which to Sixty (60) Lakh Rupees were looted from JK Bank, Main Branch Shopian in November 2020.

    More NATIONAL INVESTIGATION AGENCY News

    Read more about:

    national investigation agency jaish e mohammad

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X