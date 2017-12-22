JEECUP 2018: Aadhaar mandatory, check schedule and how to apply here

The JEECUP 2018 notification has been released. It is available on the official website.

The exam conducting body has made Aadhaar mandatory from this year. The result of UPJEE 2018 will be declared by the third week of May 2018. This score shall comprise the actual marks obtained in the exam along with the status of those who qualify for appearing in UPJEE (Polytechnic) counselling - 2018.

How to apply?

Candidates have to upload their scanned photograph, signature and thumb impression at UPJEE website. The candidates should have all the required details like class 10 certificate, Aadhaar card while filling up the online form.

On submission of details, a confirmation page with application number will be generated. Keep it safely as you'll need it while downloading admit card and during the time of exam.

Eligibility:

Age: The aspirant should not be less than 14 years old as on July 1, 2018. There is no upper age limit.

For subject-wise qualification, check the notification.

Exam schedule

April 22, 2018: Group A (Engineering/Technology Diploma courses)

April 22, 2018: Group B,C,D,E,F,G,H,I and K1 to K8 (other courses)

JEECUP is held for candidates of diploma courses in the polytechnics courses in the institutes affiliated to Board Of Technical Education, U.P.

Exam fees: For general category, it is Rs 300 per form + bank charges. For SC/ST, it is Rs 200.

