JD (U) calls Lalu "an icon of corruption"; BJP slams RJD for politicising fodder scam verdict

Hailing the CBI court verdict in the fodder scam, the Janata Dal (United) on Saturday called RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, who was convicted in the case, an "an icon of corruption". JD (U) leader KC Tyagi told ANI that the verdict will have a long-term impact on the political future of Lalu Prasad Yadav and the RJD.

"There is no place for corruption in our society and politics. Law and order will prevail again," Tyagi added.

"Lalu is an icon of corruption. He has converted his politics into a property collection center," another JD (U) leader Niraj Kumar said.

Meanwhile, the RJD, in a veiled manner, blamed the BJP-led Centre for Lalu's conviction.

"Politically I know this regime, they have this typical Standard Operating Procedure-Try to make a deal with your opposition, if you fail...scare them. Want to tell them-Your end has begun," RJD spokesperson Manoj Jha said.

The BJP lashed out at the RJD for politicising the issue and dubbed the Congress-Lalu tie-up as an "alliance of corruption,connivance and cheating the people."

"Lalu Prasad Yadav is even now politicizing the issue instead of accepting the verdict, just to deviate he is leveling allegations of conspiracy on BJP," Union Minister JP Nadda said.

Total 16 people, including Lalu Prasad Yadav, were found guilty. Six, including former Bihar CM Jagannath Mishra, were acquitted. Quantum of punishment will be pronounced on January 3.

CBI judge Shivpal Singh pronounced the verdict in a packed courtroom in the case pertaining to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 89.27 lakh from Deoghar Treasury between 1991 and 1994. Lalu Prasad Yadav and other convicts were taken into custody immediately after the pronouncement of the verdict amid tight security.

The scam, exposed in 1996, involved the embezzlement of around Rs 1,000 crore from the state exchequer for the purchase of fictitious medicines and fodder for cattle between 1990 and 1997, when Yadav was chief minister.

On September 30, 2013, he was held guilty in the first. Yadav was in jail for a few months in 2013 after a CBI court had convicted him in the first of the fodder scam cases. He got bail in December 2013, three months after he had been convicted. In May this year, the Supreme Court had reinstated criminal conspiracy charges against him in another fodder scam case.

In 2014, the Jharkhand High Court stayed trial against Prasad in four pending fodder scam cases on the ground that a person convicted in one case could not be tried in similar cases based on same witnesses and evidence. However, the Supreme Court quashed the High Court order in May this year and ordered Lalu to stand trial in all pending cases.

OneIndia News