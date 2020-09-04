Jawans are highly motivated and ready to deal with any situation:Army Chief

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 04: The situation along the Line of Actual Control is slightly tense. Keeping in view with the situation, we have taken precautionary deployment for our own safety and security, so that our security and integrity remain safeguarded, Indian Army Chief, General M M Naravane has said.

Speaking to news agency ANI, the Army Chief also said, for the last 2 to 3 months, the situation has been tense but we have continuously been engaging with China both at the military and diplomatic level. These engagements are ongoing and will continue in the future also."

"We are very sure that through this medium of talks, we will resolve whatever difference we have. We will ensure that status quo is not changed and we are able to safeguard our interests: Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on the current situation at LAC," the Army Chief also said.

Army Chief Gen Naravane begins two-day visit to Ladakh to review overall security scenario

The Army Chief is on a two day visit to Ladakh. He also said that he visited different places after reaching Leh. I talked to officers, JCOs and took stock of preparedness. The morale of jawans is high and they are ready to deal with all challenges.

The jawans are highly motivated. Their morale is high and they are fully prepared to deal with any situation that may arise. I would like to reiterate that our officers and men are the finest in the world and will make not only the Army but also the nation proud, he also said.