Jawad Cyclone Live Tracking: Know Current Location, Speed, Path, Landfall and Latest News Updates

New Delhi, Dec 03: The well marked low pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal has intensified into a depression and is likely to take the form of a cyclonic storm in the next 12 hours, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

"Depression intensified into a DD at 0530hrs IST of 3rd Dec 2021, over the west central and adjoining south BoB near Lat. 13.4°N & Long. 86.4°E. To intensify into a CS during next 12 hours and likely to reach west-central BoB off north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts by tomorrow morning," the IMD tweeted.

In its latest bulletin, the IMD said the storm is moving with a speed of 32kmph during past six hours and lay centered over the same region about 770km south-southeast of Vishakhapatnam, (Andhra Pradesh), 850km south-southeast of Gopalpur (Odisha) and 920km south-southeast of Paradip (Odisha).

Andhra Pradesh

The Andhra Pradesh government put the official machinery in the three north coastal districts on high alert as cyclonic storm Jawad is likely to hit the Bay of Bengal coast on Saturday, December 4.

All schools across the Visakhapatnam & Srikakulam districts will be closed from noon today & tomorrow, in the wake of Cyclone Jawad.

Odisha

The Odisha government is taking all steps necessary to prevent adverse effects. The government announced that it has plans to deploy 266 teams including National Disaster Response Force, State Fire Services and Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) in coastal districts in view of impending cyclonic situation.

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), Pradeep Kumar Jena said, "The State Government is well prepared to deal the emerging situation 14 coastal districts have been put on alert and asked to take all necessary steps in view of impending cyclonic storm."

In addition to this, Odisha authorities have prohibited fishing activities within the territorial waters along the entire coastline of Odisha state and Chilika lake by all types of fishing vessels from 3 December to 5 December for safeguarding life and assets of fishermen due to the impending cyclonic storm.

