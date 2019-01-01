'Janta' versus 'gathbandhan' in 2019: PM Modi

Chennabasaveshwar P

New Delhi, Jan 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the forthcoming 2019 Lok Sabha election is going be between 'gathbandhan'.

In an exclusive interview to ANI's editor, Smita Prakash PM Modi said he is a manifestation of public love and blessings.

When asked whether 2019 elections would be anybody vs Modi, he said, " It is going to be 'Janta' versus 'gathbandhan'. Modi is just a manifestation of public love and blessings."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an inter talked about a host of issues including demonetisation, the surgical strikes in 2016, the upcoming general elections, the Ram temple and former RBI chief Urijit Patel's resignation.

He said the general elections next year will be a fight between the people and the Mahagathbandhan, the proposed anti-BJP alliance. He also made it clear that any decision on the Ram temple issue cannot be taken unless the judicial process is over.