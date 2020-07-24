Janta Curfew announced in Nagpur: All you should know

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Nagpur, July 24: A Janta Curfew will be imposed in Nagpur city on Saturday and Sunday (July 25 and 26), Municipal Commissioner, Tukaram Mundhe has announced. The decision has been taken in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Essential services will continue to remain functional during the weekend Janta Curfew. The announcement comes a day after Nagpur district reported 172 new cases of COVID-19. The number of people affected by the virus now stands at 3,465.

The administration said that three more people have died from the virus on Thursday. So far, 64 persons have died in Nagpur since the outbreak.

The press release issued by the district information office says that 100 more patients were discharged from hospitals in the district, taking the number of cured cases to 2,213.