Jaitley takes oath for fresh Rajya Sabha term

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who was re-elected to the Upper House, took oath of office in Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu's chamber in Parliament on Sunday (April 15). Jaitley, who is undergoing treatment for kidney ailment, took oath in a special ceremony due to his health condition.

"The Union Minister of Finance & Corporate Affairs,Shri @arunjaitley will take oath as Member of Rajya Sabha tomorrow,15th April,2018. The Vice President & Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Shri @MVenkaiahNaidu will administer the oath to Shri Jaitley in his Chamber in Parliament House," the Finance Ministry said in a tweet on Satrurday.

Jaitley was on April 3 once again appointed as the Leader of the Upper House following the re-election. He has not been going to his North Block office since April 2. He underwent dialysis at AIIMS on April 9 and has been confined to a 'controlled environment' at home. He had cancelled his scheduled foreign visits and had confirmed his illness in a tweet.

"I am being treated for kidney related problems & certain infections that I have contracted," he had tweeted.

(Image courtesy - ANI/Twitter)

Jaitley had in September 2014 undergone a bariatric surgery to treat weight gain that he suffered because of a long-standing diabetic condition. That surgery was first performed at Max Hospital, but he had to be later shifted to AIIMS because of complications. He had a heart surgery several years ago.

OneIndia News with PTI inputs

Story first published: Sunday, April 15, 2018, 11:40 [IST]
