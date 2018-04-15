Jaitley takes oath for fresh Rajya Sabha term

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley

"The Union Minister of Finance & Corporate Affairs,Shri @arunjaitley will take oath as Member of Rajya Sabha tomorrow,15th April,2018. The Vice President & Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Shri @MVenkaiahNaidu will administer the oath to Shri Jaitley in his Chamber in Parliament House," the Finance Ministry said in a tweet on Satrurday.

Jaitley taking oath

Jaitley was on April 3 once again appointed as the Leader of the Upper House following the re-election. He has not been going to his North Block office since April 2. He underwent dialysis at AIIMS on April 9 and has been confined to a 'controlled environment' at home. He had cancelled his scheduled foreign visits and had confirmed his illness in a tweet.

"I am being treated for kidney related problems & certain infections that I have contracted," he had tweeted.

(Image courtesy - ANI/Twitter)

Jaitley takes oath in Venkaiah Naidu's office

Jaitley had in September 2014 undergone a bariatric surgery to treat weight gain that he suffered because of a long-standing diabetic condition. That surgery was first performed at Max Hospital, but he had to be later shifted to AIIMS because of complications. He had a heart surgery several years ago.

(Image courtesy - ANI/Twitter)