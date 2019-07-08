Jaishankar, UAE FM hold talks to boost counter-terror efforts

pti-PTI

By PTI

New Delhi, Jul 8: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday held talks with his United Arab Emirates counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and discussed ways to boost cooperation in key fields such as counterterrorism, security and energy.

The UAE minister, who arrived here late last night, will call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and participate in a business roundtable on Tuesday.

"Welcoming a special friend! EAM @Dr S Jaishankar welcomes UAE Foreign Minister H H @ABZayed ahead of the delegation–level talks. In recent years, our age-old relationship have been nurtured to take it to a higher trajectory on the foundation of frequent high-level exchanges," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted along with a picture of the two ministers.

The two leaders discussed bilateral issues related to trade and investment, defence and security, energy security, counterterrorism and people-to-people contacts, Kumar said. They also shared perspectives on the regional situation, he said.

Sheikh Abdullah's visit comes at a time the issue of energy security is high on India's agenda due to the situation arising out of US sanctions on importing oil from Iran. The ties between India and the UAE have been on an upswing for the last few years. The UAE is India's third-largest trade partner and fourth-largest energy supplier.

The country is also home to 3.3 million-strong Indian community, largest in the Gulf region. Modi had visited the UAE in August 2015 during which the two countries decided to elevate their relation to a comprehensive strategic partnership. The prime minister also visited the UAE in February last year. As the chair of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, the UAE invited India as the 'Guest of Honour' at the 46th Council of Foreign Ministers meeting of the grouping in Abu Dhabi in March.

