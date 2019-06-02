  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Jaishankar follows Sushma Swaraj's footsteps, helps Indians in trouble abroad

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 02: India's new External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar followed the footsteps of Sushma Swaraj as he addressed the grievances of several Indians facing issues abroad on Twitter.

    A Twitter user, who marked Jaishankar in her tweet, had asked the new External Affairs Minister to help her find her husband in Kuwait. She went on to claim that her husband is not "responding to court summons" in the middle-east country.

    Jaishankar follows Sushma Swarajs footsteps, helps Indians in trouble abroad
    Subrahmanyam Jaishankar takes charge as Minister of External Affairs, at South Block in New Delhi.PTI Photo

    "Our Embassy in Kuwait is already working on it. Please be in touch with them," said a prompt reply from the new foreign affairs minister.

    Proud to follow in Sushma Swaraj's footsteps: Jaishankar in first tweet as foreign minister

    In another tweet Jaishankar promised an Indian family to help find their passports that were lost in Italy during the trip.

    Jaishankar in his first tweet as EAM had praised the work done by his predecessor Sushma Swaraj.

    "Thank you all for the best wishes! Honoured to be given this responsibility. Proud to follow on the footsteps of @Sushm-aSwaraj ji," the new EAM tweeted.

    Jaishankar is the second former Indian Foreign Servi-ce officer to become EAM, the first being K Natwar Singh who had become EAM in 2004 in the UPA-1 Government.

    Jaishankar however is definitely the first former foreign secretary to occupy the post of EAM by virtue of which he will be in the Cabinet Committ-ee on Security (CCS) that is chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    Jaishankar's appointment as EAM itself is evidence of PM Modi's faith in the former diplomat's expertise in the complex arena of external affairs.

    More S JAISHANKAR News

    Read more about:

    s jaishankar sushma swaraj external affairs

    Story first published: Sunday, June 2, 2019, 13:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 2, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue