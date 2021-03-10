Its done: The 3.45 am call to NSA Doval after Balakot was hit and Operation Bandar was competed

Jaish-E-Mohammed terror module busted, 4 arrested: J&K Police

oi-Deepika S

Srinagar, Mar 10: Police on Wednesday claimed to have busted a module of terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) by arresting four men, who were allegedly planning to carry out a car-bomb attack on security forces in Kashmir's Pampore.

"Jaish wanted to carry out a car-bomb attack and the Awantipora police was tracking this module. We have arrested four persons in this regard and have also seized the car that was to be used in carrying out the attack," police official Vijay Kumar told reporters here.

He said JeM had motivated Sahil Nazir, a BA first-year student, through Telegram and other mobile messaging applications to procure a second-hand car for carrying out the attack.

"Using technical as well as human intelligence, police nabbed Sahil, who revealed the plot about the car-bomb attack. Kaiser, Younis and Yasir Ahmad Wani, who were involved in hatching the plot, have also been arrested," Kumar said, adding that the car was seized from the house of Younis.

The senior police official further said that Sahil has confessed to his involvement in the plot and also admitted that he had thrown a grenade at security forces in the Pampore area of Pulwama district on January 25.

Kumar said the police have also arrested an overground worker (OGW) of terror outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) and seized 25 kilograms of explosives from his house in Pampore.

"On the instructions of Omar Khanday, who joined the militant ranks last year, the LeT had planned to carry out a fidayeen (suicide) attack or an IED blast at the municipal committee building in Pampore," he added.