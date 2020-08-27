Jaish-e-Mohammad spent Rs 10 lakh in Pakistan currency to strike at Pulwama

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 27: The Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists had spent Rs 6 lakh on the procurement of explosives and the Maruti Eeco car that was used in the Pulwama attack.

The National Investigation Agency in its chargesheet filed on Thursday before a special court in Jammu said that Rs 10 lakh had been received by Mohammad Umar Farooq, nephew of the JeM chief, Maulana Masood Azhar for carrying out the attack. The NIA learnt that Rs 10 lakh in Pakistan currency was credited into the three accounts of Farooq, who is the main accused in the case. The money was credited in the Mezaan Bank in Pakistan days before the attack.

The NIA chargesheet says that the money was deposited in the account by the top leadership of the JeM between January and February 2019.

A major part of the money, around Rs 2.80 lakh was used to procure 200 kilograms of explosives that included ammonium nitrate.

The 200 kilograms of explosives comprised of a lethal concoction of RDX brought from Pakistan, gelatin sticks procured by Mudasir Ahmad, four kilograms of Aluminium powder bought on Amazon by accused Wazi Ul Islam and Calcium Ammonium Nitrate. The IED was fitted into the Eeco car in two containers weighing 160 kilogram and 40 kilograms to trigger the blast, the NIA also said.

Shakir Bashir had collected the explosives and stocked it at his home. Further the terrorists spent Rs 2.5 lakh to purchase and modify the car that was used in the attack.

The car was parked at the home of Bashir. A part of the money was also spent to purchase containers to fabricate the IEDs, the NIA also said.

The NIA probe has shown three bank accounts of Farooq, the main perpetrator, who received the money from January 2019 till February of the same year.

Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist Adil Ahmad Dar, who was driving the car laden with explosives, had rammed it into the convoy killing 40 CRPF personnel and grievously injuring eight others.

"Accused Shakir Bashir, Insha Jan, Peer Tariq Ahmad Shah and Bilal Ahmad Kuchey provided all logistics and harboured the JeM terrorists in their houses," the NIA said.

Bashir allegedly did reconnaissance of the movement and deployment of security forces on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

A propaganda video clip of Mohammad Umar Farooq, Sameer Dar and Adil Dar was allegedly prepared at Insha Jan's house which was released immediately after the suicide attack, it said.

The terrorists had prepared the car for the attack by fitting it with the IED on February 6, 2019 but suspended their nefarious plans because of heavy snowfall which led to closing of the National Highway for vehicular movement, the agency said.

They attacked the convoy on February 14, 2019, when the National Highway reopened, they said.

Bashir drove Adil Ahmad Dar till the National Highway, after which Dar drove the car and carried out the blast, it alleged.