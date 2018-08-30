Jaish claims responsibility for attack in which 4 cops were martyred in J&K

Srinagar, Aug 30: The Jaish-e-Mohammad has claimed responsibility for the attack in Shopian in which four police personnel were martyred. The attack came close on the heels of the security forces gunning down the top commander of the Hizbul Mujahideen, Altaf Kachroo and his accomplice, Umar Rashid.

The martyred policemen have been identified as Constables Ishfaq Ahmed Mir, Javaid Ahmad Bhat, Mohammad Iqbal Mir and SPO Adil Manzoor Bhat.

While claiming responsibility for the attack, the Jaish said it had carried out the strike along with the Hizbul Mujahideen. Security officials have termed the attack as an act of vengeance and said that justice will be done.

Following these incidents there was tension in the Anantnag and Kulgam districts. Scores of protestors clashed with security personnel. In view of growing tensions and street protests, the authorities suspended train services between Baramulla in north-western Valley and Banihal town across the Pirpanjal range in Jammu region and withdrew internet facilities in south Kashmir. Also, curfew-like restrictions were being enforced in Anantnag town and some other parts of south Kashmir.