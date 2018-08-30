  • search

Jaish claims responsibility for attack in which 4 cops were martyred in J&K

Written By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Srinagar, Aug 30: The Jaish-e-Mohammad has claimed responsibility for the attack in Shopian in which four police personnel were martyred. The attack came close on the heels of the security forces gunning down the top commander of the Hizbul Mujahideen, Altaf Kachroo and his accomplice, Umar Rashid.

    Martyred policemen in Shopian attack
    Martyred policemen in Shopian attack

    The martyred policemen have been identified as Constables Ishfaq Ahmed Mir, Javaid Ahmad Bhat, Mohammad Iqbal Mir and SPO Adil Manzoor Bhat.

    While claiming responsibility for the attack, the Jaish said it had carried out the strike along with the Hizbul Mujahideen. Security officials have termed the attack as an act of vengeance and said that justice will be done.

    Also Read | J&K: Terrorists attack a police party in Shopian, four cops martyred

    Following these incidents there was tension in the Anantnag and Kulgam districts. Scores of protestors clashed with security personnel. In view of growing tensions and street protests, the authorities suspended train services between Baramulla in north-western Valley and Banihal town across the Pirpanjal range in Jammu region and withdrew internet facilities in south Kashmir. Also, curfew-like restrictions were being enforced in Anantnag town and some other parts of south Kashmir.

    Read more about:

    jaish e mohammad security forces altaf kachroo jammu and kashmir policemen martyred

    Story first published: Thursday, August 30, 2018, 5:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 30, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue