Jaipur Literature Festival 2021: From registration to how to watch live streaming? Here's your complete guide

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Jaipur, Feb 17: With most things going virtual this year, the 14th edition of the Jaipur Literature Festival 2021 (JLF) has also followed suit. The festival will take place in a virtual avatar from 19th - 21st February and then 26 - 28 February.

This year Dailyhunt and OneIndia are the proud partners as live streaming partner and digital media partner respectively for the Jaipur Literary Fest 2021.

Described as the 'greatest literary show on Earth', the Jaipur Literature Festival is a sumptuous feast of ideas. Every year, the Festival brings together a diverse mix of the world's greatest writers, thinkers, humanitarians, politicians, business leaders, sports people and entertainers on one stage to champion the freedom to express and engage in thoughtful debate and dialogue.

Greatest literary show on earth: Jaipur Literature Festival 2021 to be held virtually from Feb 19-28

The 'greatest literary show on Earth' is featuring a spectacular line-up of speakers from across the world, consisting of writers, poets, playwrights, thinkers, politicians, journalists, cultural icons and recipients of major literary awards including the Man Booker, the Pulitzer, JCB Prize for Literature, Commonwealth, European Union Prize, the DSC Prize for South Asian Literature, PEN Award for Poetry in Translation, Sahitya Akademi and other awardees etc.

Jaipur BookMark (JBM), the B2B arm of the Festival will commence its eighth edition with an engaging virtual programme between the two weekends of the main Festival. The virtual edition of JBM will run from 22nd to 25th February 2021, hosting two sessions per day.

To include anyone and everyone in this discourse, one can register online for the festival here.

Venue:

Jaipur Literature Festival's venue is the beautiful Diggi Palace Hotel, on whose vast grounds till date more than 1000 distinguished authors and thinkers have discussed ideas.

Themes:

A few of the themes that will be explored this year at JLF, include Technology & AI, Politics & History, Environment & Climate Change, Mental Health, Business & Economics, Translations, Poetry & Music, Food & Literature, Geopolitics, Science & Medicine, Democracy & Constitution and so on.

Registration:

There are three types of registrations available. The first is the general pass for all individuals. It is a free registration! Then there is one for schools and finally one for the media.

https://jaipurliteraturefestival.org/registration

The inaugural day will kickstart in which festival producer Sanjoy Roy, co-director Namita Gokhale and with Rajasthan Minister for Art and Culture B.D. Kalla, will share their thoughts.

Date and time: February 19, 2021; 10:00am - 10:45 am

When, where and how to watch live streaming?

The full programme will be available to view at jaipurliteraturefestival.org