Jaipur court sentences rapist 20 years in prison within 9 days of committing crime

Jaipur, Oct 6: A 25-year-old man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping a minor by a Jaipur court on Tuesday. The judgement was passed within nine days after the crime was committed by the convict Kamalesh Meena.

The verdict set a benchmark on the swiftness of the judgement delivery as the accused was convicted in five working days. The special POCSO court judge Vikash Kumar Khandelwal imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh to Kamlaesh Meena.

As per Deputy Commissioner of Police (Jaipur South) Harendra Kumar, the verdict was given in five working days of the filing of the challan. 18 hours after registering the case, the challan was submitted, he said, adding that the incident occurred on 26 September evening.

On the same day, the case was registered by the Kotkhawda police under the relevant section of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). "A charge sheet was filed against him within 18 hours of the registration of the case registration. The court completed the trial within five working days and pronounced the judgment today," the DCP said.

As per DCP, 150 cops were assigned different tasks which helped the cops to file the charge sheet in 18 hours.

The efforts put in by the law enforcement agency was appreciated by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. "The Rajasthan government will ensure justice to every victim by ensuring the harshest punishment to every rapist. The steps taken by our government for this are reflected in such decisions," he tweeted.

