Jahangirpuri violence: Hindu idol, Tricolour damaged during violence says VGP leader

New Delhi, Apr 19: Prem Sharma, a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader, Prem Sharma who was arrested on Monday for allegedly organising the Hanuman Jayanti procession in Delhi Jahangirpuri on Saturday without requisite permission was released on bail.

Speaking to India Today, Sharma said that permission had been obtained from the police to organise the procession on Saturday. We had taken permission from two police stations-Mahendra Park and Jahangirpuri. The procession is carried out every year without problem and we told the police that more than 400 people would be present and there would be a music system.

We also informed them about the route. Had we not told the police in advance how were 15-20 policemen and their vehicles stationed with us. We told the police everything, he said while also adding that a Hindu idol and the Indian Flag were damaged during the clash.

He said that action should be taken against those who used stones and swords. Stones were being thrown from all around and we were trying to run for our lives, he said.

The Delhi Police on Monday said that there was a link of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal to the Jahangirpuri violence that took place on Saturday.

While an official shared the same with the media, it was however retracted later without making any reference to the two organisations. The police have registered a second case in connection with the violence and a third one in the area on that day for not taking permission to hold the procession.

The police initially said that a case under Section 188 IPC was registered for disobeying the orders of a public servant. The statement had mentioned he VHP and Bajrang Dal for carrying out the procession without permission. The police also said that one member of the VHP had been arrested.

However within a few hours the police revised the statement and omitted any reference to the organisations and the arrest. The fresh statement said that a case had been registered against the organisers for carrying out a procession without any permission. It also said that one accused person had joined the investigation.

The Delhi Police has arrested 21 people, including the person who allegedly fired a bullet that hit the sub-inspector, and the "main conspirators" behind the clashes.

Two juveniles have also been apprehended in connection with the incident.

