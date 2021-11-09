YouTube
    Jagadhatri Puja 2021: West Bengal lifts night curfew in two districts from 12-13 Nov, check details

    Kolkata, Nov 09: The West Bengal government on Tuesday lifted night curfew in Nadia and Hooghly districts for two days in view of of Jagadhatri Puja.

    Mamata Banerjee

    "On the occasion of the Jagadhatri Puja, restrictions relating to movement of people and vehicles between 11pm to 5am shall be relaxed on 12/11/2021 and 13/11/2021 for Nadia and Hooghly districts only," the government said in its order.

    Jagatdhatri Puja is a popular hindu festival, observed in eastern Indian states of West Bengal and Odisha in the month of Kartik.

    According to the puran Jagadhatri is the incarnation of Siddhidhatri. She is also said to be the combine form of Sri Tripura Sundari and Maa Durga. In Bengal, her puja is celebrated as comeback of devi especially in chandannagar and krishnanagar.

    Earlier, Bengal government relaxed the night curfew in the state on account of the Durga Puja celebrations in October.

    "In view of the ensuing festive period the said restriction relating to movement of people and vehicles between 11pm and 5am is relaxed during 10th October 2021 to 20th October 2021," the government said in its earlier order.

