Jacqueline Fernandez granted bail in an alleged Rs 200 crore money laundering case

New Delhi, Nov 15: Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has been granted bail by a Delhi court in an alleged Rs 200-crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekar.

Special Judge Shailendra Malik, who had earlier granted Fernandez interim bail, had reserved the order after hearing arguments from lawyers appearing for the actor as well as the ED.

She was granted bail on a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh and one surety of the same amount.

The court had on September 26 granted interim bail to the actor on a personal bond of Rs 50,000. The court had on August 31 taken cognisance of a supplementary charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and asked Fernandez to appear before the court.

Fernandez, who was summoned by the ED several times in connection with the investigation, has been named as an accused for the first time in the supplementary charge sheet.

The ED's earlier charge sheet and a supplementary charge sheet did not mention her as an accused. The documents, however, had mentioned the details of the statements recorded by Fernandez and fellow actor Nora Fatehi.