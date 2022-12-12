Jacqueline appears before Delhi court in Rs 200 cr money laundering case

New Delhi, Dec 12: Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez on Monday appeared before Delhi's Patiala House court in connection with the Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

Jacqueline arrived in court at 10 a.m. with her lawyers Prashant Patil and Shakti Pandey, after which the arguments in the case would commence. The prosecution will make its case before the court. The prosecution will put forth its submissions before the court.

Following a brief hearing, the Patiala House Court postponed the case to December 20, according to a report. , according to a report.

A Delhi court had granted bail to the actor earlier in November, saying the fact that the accused was not arrested during the investigation makes it a case for grant of bail.

On November 24, the Delhi High Court deferred hearings in the case until December 12 after the prosecution requested time to prepare arguments on the point of charge.

Special Judge Shailendra Malik gave her bail on a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh on the condition that she would not leave the country without prior permission from the court.

Jacqueline Fernandez was also told to join the investigation as and when the Enforcement Directorate requested (ED). She later appeared in court during the brief hearings after providing the personal bond.

Fernandez, who had been called multiple times by the ED in connection with the inquiry, was identified as an accused for the first time in the supplemental charge sheet. The federal agency in its report has alleged that Chandrasekhar, who is currently lodged in jail, is accused of cheating several high-profile individuals.

Meanwhile, actress Nora Fatehi appeared before the ED on Friday for a new recording of her testimony in connection with an ongoing money laundering investigation involving suspected conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar and accomplices.

Earlier, Delhi Police also recorded the statement of Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez in the court under Section 164 after she said she wanted to give some important information in the Rs 200 crore fraud case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

In 2021, the Delhi Police Economic Offence Wing (EOW) charged 14 people, including Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, his wife Leena Maria Paul, and others.

