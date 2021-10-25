YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus T20 World Cup 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    J&K was better off before Article 370 was abrogated: Azad

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 25: Former chief minister and Congress leader, Ghulam Nabi Azad has said that Jammu and Kashmir was better governed before the abrogation of Article 370.

    J&K was better off before Article 370 was abrogated: Azad

    We were told that the scenario in J&K will change after the abrogation of Article 370. The growth, hospitals, unemployment will be taken care of. However that has not happened and as a matter of fact we we far better when it was being ruled by various CMs, Azad told ANI. We are a great loser after the state was divided into two UTs. We have also been a great loser after the Assembly was dissolved, he also said.

    The comments come a day after Union Home Minister, Amit Shah said that Article 370 had to be abrogated as it was discriminatory in nature.

    More ARTICLE 370 News  

    Read more about:

    article 370 ghulam nabi azad

    Story first published: Monday, October 25, 2021, 11:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 25, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X