J&K was better off before Article 370 was abrogated: Azad

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 25: Former chief minister and Congress leader, Ghulam Nabi Azad has said that Jammu and Kashmir was better governed before the abrogation of Article 370.

We were told that the scenario in J&K will change after the abrogation of Article 370. The growth, hospitals, unemployment will be taken care of. However that has not happened and as a matter of fact we we far better when it was being ruled by various CMs, Azad told ANI. We are a great loser after the state was divided into two UTs. We have also been a great loser after the Assembly was dissolved, he also said.

The comments come a day after Union Home Minister, Amit Shah said that Article 370 had to be abrogated as it was discriminatory in nature.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, October 25, 2021, 11:59 [IST]