J&K: Two terrorists killed as Army foils infiltration bid in Tangdhar

The Indian Army on Monday foiled infiltration bid in Jammu and Kashmir's Tangdhar by killing two terrorists. Searche operation continues in the area.

Earlier in the day, the army said it stopped another infiltration attempt in the Tangdhar sector in Kupwara district.

The infiltration attempts came just days after the maiden visit of defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman to Kashmir to review the security situation in the strife-torn state. Officials said she visited the forward areas and was briefed about the "robust counter-infiltration posture along the Line of Control".

Kashmir has witnessed an increase in anti-insurgency operations after a rise in militant attacks following the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani in July last year.

More than 140 militants have reportedly been killed in the valley this year after security forces drew up a hit-list of top militant commanders.

