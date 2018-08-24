  • search

J&K: Terrorists shoot dead a forest officer

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Srinagar, Aug 23: The terrorists on Thursday shot dead a forest department official in Jammu and Kashmir's Tangmarg. The incident took place in Zandpal area at Kunzer in Tangmarg.

    On Wednesday, the terrorists has shot dead three police officials and a BJP worker in Kashmir.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    "Terrorists barged into the residence of a forest department official in Zandpal area at Kunzer in Tangmarg and shot him, today. Official later succumbed to his injuries. Case has been registered and investigation is underway," J&K Police said.

    Three police officials were shot dead by the terrorists in Kashmir on Wednesday (August 22). Inspector Mohammed Asharf Dar was shot dead at his home in Pulwama this evening, making him the third cop to be killed by the terrorists on the holy day of Eid. 

    [Three policemen shot dead in Kashmir on Eid]

    Earlier on Wednesday, terrorists shot dead a policeman in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. The cop, who was fired at Loswani Newa area in Pulwama, has been identified as Mohammed Yaqoob Shah.

    [J&K: SPO shot dead by militants in Shopian while coming out to offer Namaz]

    On August 22, a special police official (SPO) was shot dead by militants after he came out of Eid prayers in a Kulgam village, police said.

    [Eid celebrations marred by violence in Anantnag, ISIS flags raised in Srinagar]

    The deceased was identified as Fayaz Ahmad Shah, son of Mohammad Ramzan Shah, the resident of Zangalpora who was coming out of Eidgah in Augam village when suspected militants shot him dead.

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir kashmir terrorists

    Story first published: Friday, August 24, 2018, 1:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 24, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue