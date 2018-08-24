J&K: Terrorists shoot dead a forest officer

Srinagar, Aug 23: The terrorists on Thursday shot dead a forest department official in Jammu and Kashmir's Tangmarg. The incident took place in Zandpal area at Kunzer in Tangmarg.

On Wednesday, the terrorists has shot dead three police officials and a BJP worker in Kashmir.

"Terrorists barged into the residence of a forest department official in Zandpal area at Kunzer in Tangmarg and shot him, today. Official later succumbed to his injuries. Case has been registered and investigation is underway," J&K Police said.

Three police officials were shot dead by the terrorists in Kashmir on Wednesday (August 22). Inspector Mohammed Asharf Dar was shot dead at his home in Pulwama this evening, making him the third cop to be killed by the terrorists on the holy day of Eid.

Earlier on Wednesday, terrorists shot dead a policeman in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. The cop, who was fired at Loswani Newa area in Pulwama, has been identified as Mohammed Yaqoob Shah.

On August 22, a special police official (SPO) was shot dead by militants after he came out of Eid prayers in a Kulgam village, police said.

The deceased was identified as Fayaz Ahmad Shah, son of Mohammad Ramzan Shah, the resident of Zangalpora who was coming out of Eidgah in Augam village when suspected militants shot him dead.