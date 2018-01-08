J&K: Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in Budgam

A terrorist has been killed in an encounter with security forces in Chadoora of Budgam district in Jammu and Kashmir.

The encounter began this morning after the security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation following information about the presence of terrorists. However, the slain terrorist has not been identified as yet.

#UPDATE: One terrorist killed in the encounter which ensued after firing on police party in Zuhama, Chadoora of Budgam district. More details awaited. #JammuAndKashmir — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2018

On November 30, Four terrorists, belonging to Jaish-e-Mohammad terror outfit, were killed in encounter in Budgam district The security forces had launched a joint operation in Futlipora village of Pakharpora in central Kashmir's Budgam

OneIndia News