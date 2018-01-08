J&K: Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in Budgam

A terrorist has been killed in an encounter with security forces in Chadoora of Budgam district in Jammu and Kashmir.

Image for representation only
The encounter began this morning after the security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation following information about the presence of terrorists. However, the slain terrorist has not been identified as yet.

On November 30, Four terrorists, belonging to Jaish-e-Mohammad terror outfit, were killed in encounter in Budgam district The security forces had launched a joint operation in Futlipora village of Pakharpora in central Kashmir's Budgam

Story first published: Monday, January 8, 2018, 14:52 [IST]
