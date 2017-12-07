J&K residents would be able to speak to Dineshwar Sharma directly

It would soon be possible for the residents of Jammu and Kashmir to get in touch Dineshwar Sharma, Union Government's interlocutor to resolve the long pending issue, directly, said an HT report.

In a briefing to senior union ministers and the National Security Advisor, Sharma had in November said that an 'open mind' would be needed to sort out the problem. During his last visit to the Valley in November visit, Sharma met with several locals. They appraised him about the problems being faced such as issues with governance and lack of infrastructure.

Sharma now seems keen to thoroughly understand the ground realities of Kashmir which would allow him to find a realistic solution to the long pending problem.

"Sharma's office will soon announce a dedicated phone number and email address for registering complaints of the Jammu and Kashmir residents," a Hindustan Times report quoted a government official as saying.

The appointment of Dineshwar Sharma as the interlocutor in Jammu and Kashmir was the first sign of a policy shift by the Narendra Modi government. While on one hand, several agencies went after terrorists and funding on the other the appointment of Sharma signaled that the government was willing to speak to all those who wanted peace in the Valley.

Top Home Ministry officials had informed OneIndia that Sharma had suggested that it was crucial to focus on the youth of Kashmir.

OneIndia News