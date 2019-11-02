J&K: LeT terrorist arrested in Sopore

Srinagar, Nov 02: A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist has reportedly been arrested from Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore.

The terrorist was arrested in a joint operation of the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police, ANI reported.

Details awaited.

Terror activities have risen in the last two weeks or so. At least 5 civilians were shot dead by the terrorists in the last 10-15 days.

On October 29, terrorists targeted a non-local labourer and shot him in the leg when he was in his residence in Kulgam.

On October 28, terrorists shot dead a truck driver, a resident of Katra in Udhampur district, in J&K's Anantnag.

On October 12, five people were injured after the terrorists hurled a grenade at Hari Singh High Street in Srinagar. All the injured are civilians.