J&K: ISI backed terrorists prepared list of over 100 non-Muslims to target

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 15: The recent killings of minorities in Jammu and Kashmir have revealed that a hit-list had been prepared to target these people. The list prepared had around 100-150 non-Muslims who the terrorists decided to target.

These incidents have created panic among the residents.

There are multiple agencies now on the ground tracking down these faceless terrorists who have unleashed a reign of terror in the Valley. The NIA too has conducted multiple raids to track down these elements who are out on the loose.

An India Today report said that the ISI had held a meeting to discuss this new wave of killings. A list had been prepared of random people who had to be targeted the report further added. The list comprised media personnel who write pro-India articles, police personnel and Kashmiri Pandits.

The NIA has over the past week conducted several raids in Jammu and Kashmir. Scores of terror sympathisers have been detained. The raids that were conducted at Chattabal, Chanapora and Solina are aimed at cracking down on the Overground Workers of terror groups. While The Resistance Front has claimed responsibility for the killings, the NIA is also looking into the roles of the operatives part of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba, Hizbul Mujahideen and Al-Badr.

The NIA in an official statement said that it had conducted raids at multiple locations in connection with the J&K terrorism conspiracy case. The case pertains to the conspiracy of conducting violent terror acts in J&K and other major cities by the cadres of the proscribed terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Tayiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad, Hizbul Mujahideen and their affiliates Al-Badr, The Resistance Front, People Against Fascist Forces, Mujahideen Ghazwatul Hind etc.

Story first published: Friday, October 15, 2021, 11:32 [IST]