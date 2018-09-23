  • search

J&K: Infiltration bid foiled, two terrorists killed

By
    Srinagar, Sep 23: The security forces on Sunday foiled an infiltration bid in Jammu and Kashmir's Tangdhar sector. Two terrorists were also gunned down.

    Representational image
    Representational image

    The operation in still said to be in progress, said reports.

    On September 21, three terrorists killed in an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, that started on September 20 afternoon. Two terrorists were killed in the encounter September 20.

    [J&K: Terrorists abduct civilian, manhunt launched to find him]

    An Army official said while one militant was killed on Thursday, the body of another militant was recovered later.

    Story first published: Sunday, September 23, 2018, 21:28 [IST]
