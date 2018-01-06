J&K: IED blast in Sopore kills 4 cops, Mehbooba expresses grief

At least four police personnel were killed on Saturday in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore region. The police vehicle is said to have run over an IED which was planted on the road.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has expressed grief over the incident.

"Pained to hear that four policeman have been killed in an IED explosion in Sopore. My deepest condolences to their families," Mufti tweeted.

On December 31, five jawans were martyred and three terrorists were killed in the fidayeen attack on the CRPF camp in Jammu and Kashmir. Three terrorsits had stormed a CRPF training camp to stage a fidayeen attack at Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir. The terrorists are said to have lobbed grenades and then opened fire at the training centre located in Awantipora.

On December 22, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) post was on Friday attacked by the terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. Terrorists are said to have lobbed two petrol bombs at a post in Nawakadal's Bari Pora in Srinagar. No one was injured in the incident.

On November 2, five jawans were injured in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district after a CRPF vehicle was attacked by the terrorists.

OneIndia News