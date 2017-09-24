J&K: Grenade attack near SBI branch in Sopore; Three injured

Grenade attack near State Bank of India branch in Sopore in Baramulla district on Sunday. Around three people have been injured during the attack.

On September 21st, three civilians including a woman were killed and 39 others including some security personnel were injured in a grenade blast in Tral area of Jammu and Kashmir's southern Pulwama district.

The police sources said that the militants tossed a hand grenade towards the security forces on duty near Tral's main bus stand as part of stepped up security for the visit of the State's Public Works Minister Syed Naeem Akhter Andrabi.

OneIndia News