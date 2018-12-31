J&K Governor warns of action if women relatives of militants are harassed

oi-Deepika S

Srinagar, Dec 31: Taking cognisance of an incident of alleged harassment of a militant's family in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Monday said strong action would be taken against police officials if found they were found guilty.

"It has been widely reported in media that three close relatives of a militant were allegedly arrested and harassed by the J&K Police. It has also been alleged that the clothes of a woman, who was one of the persons arrested, were also torn," PTI quoted Malik as saying.

The Governor also directed police officers not to harass women relatives of militants. "I've been informed that there has been no tearing up of a woman's clothes or her being harassed by police. All police officers and staff will be directed not to harass women who happen to be relatives of militants or treat them in any unbecoming manner," the governor said.

Malik also said that he would direct IG Police, Kashmir, to look into the matter and verify if indeed the woman was harassed or her clothes were torn. If necessary, action will be taken against police staffers found guilty, the Governor said.

The incident came to light when former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti met the family of the militant Sunday and tweeted out the news of the alleged harassment. "Visited Patipora Pulwama where Rubina (whose brother happens to be a militant)was, along with her husband & brother, beaten mercilessly in police custody. The severe nature of her injuries has left her bedridden," Mufti said.

She had also urged the Governor to initiate action and prevent such incidents in the future. "If harassment of families of militants isn't stopped, it will have consequences leading to further alienation in the valley," she further said.