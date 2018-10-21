J&K: Encounter underway in Larro area of Kulgam district; 2-3 terrorists holed up

Srinagar, Oct 21: An encounter is underway in the Larro area of Kulgam district in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. It is learnt that 2-3 terrorists are hiding in a residential house.

[Jaish terrorists killed at Baramulla were Pakistan nationals]

According to reports, the exchange of fire is taking place in Larro area of Kulgam district of south Kashmir.

The encounter comes two days after two terrorists were gunned down when they tried to attack the police in the Kralhaar area of Baramulla district in north Kashmir.