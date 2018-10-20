Jaish terrorists killed at Baramulla were Pakistan nationals

Srinagar, Oct 20: In a successful encounter, the security forces gunned down two top terrorists of the Jaish-e-Mohammad at Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir.

The two terrorists to be killed were from Pakistan and have been identified as Faizan and Wahab. However the police that these were their code names and more details relating to the terrorists are being ascertained.

In an official note the police said that on Friday at about 1330 hours one Scorpio vehicle bearing Registration Number JK 01 L5792 coming from Srinagar side was signalled to stop at Naka near Kralhar,Baramulla manned by Police and Security forces.

While being checked two terrorists boarding the vehicle fired upon police and security forces. In the brief exchange of fire both the terrorists got killed and one police man received minor injuries.

The following Arms ammunition was recovered from the possession of killed terrorists.

AK Series Rife 01 No

AK Magzine 01 No

UBGL 01 No

Pistol (Chinese) 02 Nos

Pistol Magzines 06 Nos

AK rounds. 19 Nos

Pistol rounds 52

Grenade 03 Nos

UBGL Grenade -02 Nos