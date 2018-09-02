J&K: Encounter underway between security forces and terrorists in Shopian

Srinagar, Sep 2: An encounter is underway between security forces and terrorists in Shopian's Laddi, Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

The security forces have launched a cordon & search operation in Shopian's Laddi Imamsahab village after receiving inputs of presence of terrorists in the area.

The militants, believed to be two to three in number, opened fire, triggering off a brief firefight, said an official.

In the wee hours today, special operations group (SOG) of police, army's 44 RR and CRPF troopers laid a siege around Laddi village here and launched cordon and search operation (CASO), witnesses told Kashmir Reader.