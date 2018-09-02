  • search

J&K: Encounter underway between security forces and terrorists in Shopian


    Srinagar, Sep 2: An encounter is underway between security forces and terrorists in Shopian's Laddi, Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

    J&K: Encounter underway between security forces and terrorists in Shopians Laddi

    The security forces have launched a cordon & search operation in Shopian's Laddi Imamsahab village after receiving inputs of presence of terrorists in the area.

    The militants, believed to be two to three in number, opened fire, triggering off a brief firefight, said an official.

    In the wee hours today, special operations group (SOG) of police, army's 44 RR and CRPF troopers laid a siege around Laddi village here and launched cordon and search operation (CASO), witnesses told Kashmir Reader.

    Story first published: Sunday, September 2, 2018, 7:59 [IST]
