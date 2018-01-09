J&K: Encounter between terrorists, security forces in Anantnag

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, sources said.

Image for representation only
Image for representation only

The search operation led to a gunbattle after the terrorists fired towards the security forces' positions.

Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the area following information about the presence of some terrorists, a police official said.

"The exchange of fire between the two sides is going on but there are no casualties reported far," he added.

OneIndia News

Read more about:

jammu and kashmir, pakistan, ceasefire violation

Story first published: Tuesday, January 9, 2018, 9:46 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 9, 2018
Please Wait while comments are loading...

For Breaking News from Oneindia
Get instant news updates throughout the day.