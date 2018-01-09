J&K: Encounter between terrorists, security forces in Anantnag

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, sources said.

The search operation led to a gunbattle after the terrorists fired towards the security forces' positions.

Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the area following information about the presence of some terrorists, a police official said.

"The exchange of fire between the two sides is going on but there are no casualties reported far," he added.

OneIndia News