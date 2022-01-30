For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
J&K cops gun down 5 terrorists
India
New Delhi, Jan 30: Five terrorists have been shot down in two separate encounters in Jammu and Kashmir. One of the five terrorists who was killed is a Jaish-e-Mohammad operative.
The encounters took place in Pulwama and Budgam.
"5 terrorists of Pakistan sponsored proscribed terror outfits LeT and JeM killed in dual encounters in last 12 hours. JeM commander terrorist Zahid Wani and a Pakistani terrorist among the killed. Big success for us," a tweet by the J@K police read.
In the Budgam encounter one terrorist was killed and an AK-47 rifle was recovered. In the past month 22 terrorists have been gunned down in nearly one dozen encounters.
Story first published: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 8:23 [IST]