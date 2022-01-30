YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    J&K cops gun down 5 terrorists

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 30: Five terrorists have been shot down in two separate encounters in Jammu and Kashmir. One of the five terrorists who was killed is a Jaish-e-Mohammad operative.

    The encounters took place in Pulwama and Budgam.

    J&K cops gun down 5 terrorists

    "5 terrorists of Pakistan sponsored proscribed terror outfits LeT and JeM killed in dual encounters in last 12 hours. JeM commander terrorist Zahid Wani and a Pakistani terrorist among the killed. Big success for us," a tweet by the J@K police read.

    In the Budgam encounter one terrorist was killed and an AK-47 rifle was recovered. In the past month 22 terrorists have been gunned down in nearly one dozen encounters.

    More JAMMU AND KASHMIR News  

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir

    Story first published: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 8:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 30, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X