    J&K: Civilian killed, 2 Jawans martyred in ceasefire violation by Pakistan

    Srinagar, Oct 20: At least one civilian has been killed and three others injured, while two army hawans have been martyred after a ceasefire violation by Pakistan troops in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district. Indian Army is retaliating strongly in the entire sector.

    According to reports, two houses have also been damaged in the incident.

    Indian army sources confirmed the fact that two Indian soldiers have been killed in the ceasefire violation, along the LoC in Tangdhar sector (Jammu and Kashmir), when Pakistan Army was pushing infiltrators into Indian territory.

    Last week, two army soldiers were killed in separate incidents after Pakistan fired along the LoC in Baramulla and Rajouri.

    As compared to 2018, the number of ceasefire violations by Pakistan has gone up significantly. In 2018, the total number of ceasefire violations was 1629.

    Story first published: Sunday, October 20, 2019, 10:15 [IST]
