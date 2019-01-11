J&K: Army Major, jawan killed in IED explosion in Nowshera

India

oi-Deepika S

Srinagar, Jan 11: An army officer and a jawan were killed in IED explosion near LoC in Jammu Kashmir's Nowshera sector of Rajouri district Friday.

Defence Ministry spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand said: "Today one officer and another soldier were martyred in an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion in Lam area of Nowshera sector".

The IED was planted by suspected terrorists on a path along the Line of Control to target army soldiers patrolling the Line of Control in the Laam belt of Nowshera Sector, they said.

The blast resulted in injuries to the officer and the soldier, the officials said, adding they were taken to a hospital where they died from their injuries.

Army soldiers have been alerted against IED blasts and attacks by the Border Action Teams or BATs of the Pakistan Army, they said.

In another incident in Rajouri district, an army porter was injured in a sniper fire on the LoC.