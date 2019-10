J&K: Army jawan martyred by terrorists in Naushera sector; encounter on

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Jammu, Oct 22: A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of the Indian Army succumbed to injuries after being fired upon by terrorists at a post (500m inside the LoC) in Naushera sector earlier on Tuesday.

Area has been cordoned off, and exchange of fire underway.