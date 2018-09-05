J&K: 9-year-old gangraped, eyes gouged out and acid thrown on her private parts

Srinagar, Sep 5: In a bone-chilling incident, a nine-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped and brutally killed by her stepmother, stepbrother and his friends in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri district.

Speaking on the incident, Imtiyaz Hussain, SSP Baramullah said,''During investigation, police understood that someone from the family is involved and questioned a few people at police station. Girl's stepmother, stepbrother and others are involved in the crime.''

The police further said that all the five accused including two minors have been arrested.

Police said,''She was gang-raped and murdered. Her eyes were gouged out and acid was thrown on her private parts and chest. We've seized murder weapons and plastic can which was used to bring acid. All 5 accused, including 2 minors, arrested.''

The decomposed body of the girl was found in the forest on Sunday last.

During interrogation, the girl's stepmother allegedly said her husband would spend more time with his second wife and the nine-year-old was closest to him among all his children.

The police said they are building a watertight case.