J&K: 4 terrorists killed in separate encounters, 3 others arrested

Srinagar, Nov 01: Four terrorists were gunned down in back to back encounters with security forces in Pulwama and Anantnag districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. While three terrorists were killed during an encounter in the Awantipora area, other terrorist was killed in the Bijbehara area.

During the encounter, three alleged "hybrid" terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were arrested during an anti-terror operation in Srinagar and Budgam districts.

Additional Director General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar termed the killings in the Pulwama encounter a "big success" for the security forces.

"03 terrorists killed in Awantipora encounter." He said the identities of the slain terrorists are being ascertained, he tweeted.

"As per our source, 1 is FT (foreign terrorist) & 1 local terrorist of LeT namely Mukhtiyar Bhat, involved in several terror crimes including killing of 01 ASI of CRPF & 2 RPF personnel. A big success for us," the DGP added.

According to PTI report, security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Semthan area of Bijbehara in Anantnag following information about the presence of terrorists there.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists opened fire at the security forces, who retaliated, he said.

"One terrorist has been killed while the operation is still in progress," he added.

In a separate operation, the police set up a checkpoint in the Harnambal area in Srinagar after information was received about the movement of terrorists there, a police spokesperson said.

"Two hybrid terrorists - Aamir Mushtaq Dar and Kabil Rashid - were arrested at the Naka. Two grenades were recovered from their possession," he said.

He said the duo disclosed the identity of their third associate, Aqib Jamal Bhat, who was arrested from Sozaith in Budgam.

A case has been registered under the relevant sections of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Explosives Act and Arms Act at Chanapora police station, he said, adding that all three terrorists are affiliated with LeT.

Among the many challenges that India faces on the security front, the latest one is that of hybrid terrorists.

They lead a normal life and are called in for a specific mission by terror groups or their ideological mentors.

Story first published: Tuesday, November 1, 2022, 22:58 [IST]