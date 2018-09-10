  • search

J&K: 3 terrorists arrested while infiltrating border in Kupwara

    Srinagar, Sep 10: The security forces on Sunday arrested three suspected terrorists in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir while they were trying to infiltrate the borders.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The suspects, who were arrested while trying to infiltrate the border, have been handed over to the police for further interrogation. A case has been registered.

    A militant, apparently belonging to Islamic State in Jammu and Kashmir (IS-JK), was shot dead by unidentified gunmen here in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

    Eisa Fazili alias Eisa Roohullah al Kashmiri, a son of a Kashmir University employee, hailed from Soura area of the city here was killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag in March along with two other ultras.

    Story first published: Monday, September 10, 2018, 1:33 [IST]
