J&K: One terrorists killed in Anantnag, encounter underway in Kokernag

    Srinagar, Aug 24: A terrorist was killed in an encounter with the security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. Huge quantity of ammunition & incriminating material seized from the site of encounter. As per reports, three terrorists are believed to be holed up in Kokernag area.

    Upon receiving a tip-off about the holed-up militants, the security forces cordoned off Gadole village in Kokernag area.

    "As the cordon was tightened, the militants fired at the security forces triggering the ongoing gunfight," police sources said.

    As a precautionary measure, authorities have suspended mobile internet services in the district. Few people have been detained for questioning, Shesh Paul Vaid, Director General of Police (DGP) of Jammu and Kashmir said.

    Earlier on Thursday, terrorists barged into the residence of a forest department official and shot at him. The official, 38-year-old Tariq Ahmad Malik, later succumbed to his injuries. The incident was reported in Zandpal area at Kunzer in Tangmarg, Baramulla.

    A case has been registered and the investigation is underway, the J&K police said. The initial investigation into the matter establishes the involvement of Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Yousuf Dar alias Kantroo, who is a resident of Kawoosa in Budgam district.

