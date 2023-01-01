YouTube
    J&K: 2 Civilians killed, 4 others injured in suspected terror attack in Rajouri

    Srinagar, Jan 01: Two civilians were killed and four others were injured in a suspected terror attack, wherein several gunshots were heard in a village in Jammu and Kashmir's border district of Rajouri Sunday evening.

    Representational Image

    ANI quoted Additional Director General of Police Jammu Mukesh Singh as saying that three houses were fired at in Dangri village in Dongri.

    "Two civilians dead and four others are injured in the firing that took place at 3 houses separated at a distance of around 50 metres from each other at upper Dangri village in Rajouri. Search operation has been launched in the area," said Singh.

    Story first published: Sunday, January 1, 2023, 21:14 [IST]
