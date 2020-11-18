For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
J&K: 12 civilians injured after terrorists throw grenade at security personnel in Pulwama
India
Srinagar, Nov 18: Twelve civilians sustained injuries in a grenade attack by militants on a team of security force personnel in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said. The incident took place in the Kakapora area of Pulwama, a police official said.
The grenade missed the target and exploded on road.
In this incident, two civilians received splinter injuries and where shifted to a hospital for treatment.
The area has been cordoned off and a hunt launched to nab the attackers, the official said.